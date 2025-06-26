Mass Shooting at Festival in Mexico’s Guanajuato Leaves 12 Dead

WEB DESK

In Mexico, at least 12 people were killed and nearly 20 others wounded in a brutal overnight attack by gunmen in the city of Irapuato, located in the state of Guanajuato. The Gunmen opened fire during a festive street celebration honouring St. John the Baptist. The tragedy unfolded as residents gathered to dance and drink in a community housing complex.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum condemned the violence and called for swift justice. She said that the investigation is underway as federal and state security forces scrambled to piece together what transpired and identify those responsible. This latest massacre comes just a day after five people were killed in separate violent incidents across Guanajuato.