Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has held a meeting with US President Donald Trump and discussed steps toward a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands. In a social media post, Zelensky said they discussed how to achieve a ceasefire and a real peace. He added that Ukraine appreciates the attention and the readiness of US to help bring peace closer.