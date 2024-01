AMN

Several trains are running late due to foggy conditions observed in many parts of the country. According to Indian Railways, around 11 passenger trains to Delhi were running behind the schedule by an hour to six hours today.

These trains include Vasco Nizamuddin Express, Kamakhya Delhi Junction Brahmaputra mail, Jammutavi Ajmer Pooja Express, Katihar Amritsar Express, Muzzafarpur Anand Vihar Express and others. The Railways advised people to avoid unnecessary travel.