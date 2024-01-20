Jaishankar calls on Sri Lankan President Wickremasinghe on the sidelines of NAM Summit

@DrSJaishankar

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar who is in Kampala, Uganda for NAM Summit, called on Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremasinghe on the sidelines of the Summit on Saturday. Dr Jaishankar appreciated the continued guidance of Mr Wickremasinghe for the advancement of India-Sri Lanka bilateral initiatives. The External Affairs Minister said, India’s commitment is reflected in its Neighbourhood First and SAGAR policy.



Dr Jaishankar also met his Ugandan counterpart General Odongo Jeje. The External Affairs Minister thanked Mr Jeje for the excellent arrangements for the NAM Summit. He assured India’s wholehearted support for Uganda’s Chairship. Both leaders noted the progress in the bilateral cooperation since Dr Jaishankar’s visit in April last year. The External Affairs Minister said, direct flights, training and exchanges and commencement of the National Forensic Sciences University NFSU campus are among notable developments.