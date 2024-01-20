इंडियन आवाज़     20 Jan 2024 05:59:57      انڈین آواز
Country will be free from Naxalism in next three years, says Amit Shah

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the country will be free from naxalism in the next three years. Mr. Shah said this at the 60th Raising Day of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at Tezpur in Assam today. The Home Minister appreciated the role of SSB along with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Border Security Force (BSF) in reducing the naxal effect in the country.

Mr . Shah mentioned that the SSB is not only guarding the international borders but also playing a very important role in preserving the culture and heritage of the bordering areas of the country. He added that along with border defence, SSB also ensured the participation of the local people in its efforts. He lauded the role played by the SSB personnel in recovering drugs and arms in border areas.

Highlighting the efforts made by the Modi government, Mr. Shah mentioned that 1.75 lahks new recruitment has been made in the last nine years in the Central Armed Police Forces. He said that the recent amendment to the three bills would ensure speedy justice. The Home Minister said that from now onwards an FIR could be settled within three years. He has also released a postal stamp on the occasion of the 60th Raising Day of the SSB along with inaugurating various departmental projects.

