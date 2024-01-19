CPI Demands Resignation of Manipur CM

AMN

The Communist Party of India expressed its serious concern on ongoing violence in Manipur for last few days and demanded the resignation of chief minister N. Biren Singh

From police commandos to ordinary citizens are being killed. The Manipur government has failed completely, so the state and central forces.

CPI is of the view that continuation of N. Biren Singh as Chief Minister of Manipur will worsen the law and order situation in the state.

CPI reiterates its demand of immediate resignation of N. Biren Singh as Chief Minister of Manipur and requests the Central Home Minister and Prime Minister to take appropriate steps to find solution to the present problems in Manipur.