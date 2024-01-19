इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jan 2024 11:41:57      انڈین آواز
Ayodhya: CM Yogi Adityanath reviews the preparations for Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Published On:

@myogiadityanath

Preparations for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lala virajman in Ayodhya are in final stage. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the preparations on Friday in Ayodhya.

Thousands of devotees have thronged the city of Lord Rama to have darshan of Ram lala in the make shift temple today as it is the last day for darshans. For the preparations of Pran Pratishtha ceremony Darshans of Ram lala will remain closed from tomorrow to 22nd January. Lanes of Ayodhya are reverberating with chants of Jai Shri Ram.

Security has been beefed up in Ayodhya and across the state. Meanwhile many pre Pran Pratishtha rituals were performed today which includes dev prabodhan, aushadha adhivas, ghrita adhivas, kund poojan and Agni kund sthapana. These Pre Pran Pratishtha rituals are being performed in Ayodhya under the supervision of Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid which will continue till 21 January. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today launched the solar based tourist boat services for devotees. He visited the tent city where the invitees coming from all across the globe in Ayodhya will be staying and reviewed the arrangements.

خبرنامہ

ایودھیا میں رام مندر کے آغاز کی تقریبات کے لیے سبھی تیاریاں مکمل

ShriRamTeerth@ اترپردیش کے شہر ایودھیا میں پیر کے روز رام مندر ...

مشہور شاعر منور رانا کا انتقال

عالمی شہرت یافتہ شاعر منور رانا کا طویل علالت کے بعد انتقال، ...

عالمی عدالت انصاف (آئی سی جے) کیا ہے اور یہ کیوں اہم ہے؟ ICJ

جنوبی افریقہ کی جانب سے اسرائیل کے خلاف انسداد نسل کشی کے کنو ...

