AGREEMENT AND DISAGREEMENT ARE SOUL OF PARLIAMENTARY DEMOCRACY: LOK SABHA SPEAKER

AMN / Raipur; 20 January

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla today inaugurated a two day Orientation Programme for Members of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly at the Assembly premises.

Shri Birla also interacted with media persons in Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly premises.Deputy Chief Minister, Chhattisgarh, Shri Arun Sao; Ministers of Chhattisgarh Government, MLAs of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly, Secretary – General, Lok Sabha and several other dignitaries graced the inaugural session. Speaker, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Shri Satish Mahana also graced the inaugural Session. Speaking on this occasion, Shri Birla emphasized that all the three organs of the State should function within the constitutional limits. As the three organs of the State draw their powers from the Constitution, there should not be overlapping in the powers and functions of these organs. Stressing on the importance of dignity and decorum of legislatures, Shri Birla urged the Members to utilize the forum of the House to articulate the hopes and aspirations of the people. Underlining the rich parliamentary democracy of India, Shri Birla noted that agreement and disagreement between the Treasury and the Opposition benches is the soul of parliamentary democracy but that disagreement should be within the ambit of the dignity and decorum of the House. It is very important that dissent is expressed within the established parameters of parliamentary dignity and decorum, added Shri Birla. When it comes to national interest, all the Members should work collectively to achieve that goal without being guided by partisan politics, counseled Shri Birla. Further, highlighting the dignity of the Chair in the House as paramount, Shri Birla suggested that Members of both sides of the House must respect decisions of the Chair. Respect for the Chair will strengthen people’s faith in democratic institutions, he added. Shri Birla advised the Members to denounce the tactics of disruption and to adopt the path of debate and discussion. Fruitful debates in the House will pave the way to solve people’s issues, he noted. The Members of Chhattisgarh Assembly should conduct in such a manner to set an ideal for other legislatures, said Shri Birla. Speaking on the role of legislators as law makers and people’s representatives, Shri Birla noted that success of people’s representatives is measured by their faithful articulation of the issues of the people. He suggested the Members to actively and forcefully articulate the issues and concerns of the people and to dedicate themselves for their welfare and progress of the State and the Nation. People have faith on them to bring positive changes in their lives and it is the responsibility of the public representatives to rise to those expectations and work sincerely to fulfill them. Consultation with all stakeholders is the key to their efficiency, said Shri Birla. Shri Birla mentioned that legislators, in order to be more effective, must acquaint themselves with the subjects and the rules. Members should spend more time in the House and learn from others’ experience and expertise, said Shri Birla. The more they will learn, the more they will be able to articulate effectively, added Shri Birla. The Members should know how to effectively use parliamentary tools like Question Hour, Zero Hour, Half an Hour Discussion and Adjournment Motion as this will help them as law makers. He also advised the Members to use technology for effectively discharging their responsibilities and to connect with the people. Knowledge of rules and subjects, combined with use of technology will make them better legislators, noted Shri Birla. Expressing hope that the two day Orientation programme will help the Members, particularly the newly elected Members, Shri Birla said that the design of the programme and guidance of the senior leaders and domain experts will definitely help the newly elected Members to gain knowledge in legislative matters. He expressed happiness that in the newly constituted Assembly, the number of women legislators has increased from 18 per cent to 21 per cent compared to the last Assembly. Mentioning about the economic potential of Chhattisgarh, Shri Birla said that the young State has progressed with great momentum since its creation. Shri Birla noted that Chhattisgarh has immense development potential and urged the Members to active as agents of development and positive changes in the lives of people. Deputy Chief Minister, Chhattisgarh, Shri Arun Sao said that Shri Birla, as Speaker, has created history in Lok Sabha by giving opportunity to every Member and by raising the confidence of the Members in the House. New Building of Parliament was constructed during the tenure of Shri Birla as Lok Sabha Speaker which itself is a glorious historical moment, said Shri Sao.Earlier, Dr. Charan Das Mahant, Leader of Opposition in Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly delivered welcome address.Shri Brijmohan Agrawal, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Education, Culture and Tourism in the Government of Chhattisgarh delivered Vote of Thanks.