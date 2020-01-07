FreeCurrencyRates.com

08 Jan 2020
Several steps being taken by Govt for traders: FM

Staff Reporter/ NEW DELHI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that Centre has taken several steps for traders and it is working for more simplification of the Goods and Services Tax, GST. She was addressing National Traders Convention of Confederation Of All India Traders, CAIT here today.

A meeting of State and Central Government officers was held today under the chairmanship of Revenue Secretary to simplify GST norms. Ms Sitharaman said, Government has also sought suggestions from traders of the indirect tax.

The Government has launched a computer-generated Documentation Identification Number, DIN system which provides for a transparent and recorded communication between the tax department and taxpayers. The Minister said, the system will ensure greater accountability and transparency in tax administration.

Ms Sitharaman said, Government has brought a new scheme which assures a minimum monthly pension to shopkeepers and retail traders after attaining the age of 60.

