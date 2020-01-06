PM assures industry of transparent atmosphere to grow fearlessly

By A correspondent / New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that action against a few corrupt entities should not be seen as the government crackdown on the corporate sector.

Speaking at Centenary Celebrations of Kirloskar Brothers here, the Prime Minister said that his government is committed to a transparent atmosphere in which the Indian industries can move ahead without fear and obstacles.

He also said, it has always been the effort of the government to ease the laws to help the industries.

Mr. Modi said, a new system is being created to bring transparency in the tax system, enhance efficiency, accountability and eliminate human interface between taxpayer and tax departments. He noted that currently, the corporate tax rates in the country are as low as ever before. He said, the target to nearly double the size of the economy to five trillion dollar is just a phase and the targets are bigger and higher.

The Prime Minister asked the industries to shun pessimism, saying that the government will stand shoulder to shoulder with Indian industries in its attempt to expand business in any nook and corner of the country. He said, the true strength of the citizens of the country can come to fore when the government stands not as a hindrance, but stands as their partner. He said, the country has followed the same path in a few years in this direction. He also said, during the last five years, there has been an environment in the country to work with integrity, honesty and transparency which has encouraged the country to set big goals and achieve them on time.