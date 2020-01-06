FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     06 Jan 2020 11:19:22      انڈین آواز
Ad

PM assures industry of transparent atmosphere to grow fearlessly

Leave a comment
Published On: By

By A correspondent / New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that action against a few corrupt entities should not be seen as the government crackdown on the corporate sector.

Speaking at Centenary Celebrations of Kirloskar Brothers here, the Prime Minister said that his government is committed to a transparent atmosphere in which the Indian industries can move ahead without fear and obstacles.

He also said, it has always been the effort of the government to ease the laws to help the industries.

Mr. Modi said, a new system is being created to bring transparency in the tax system, enhance efficiency, accountability and eliminate human interface between taxpayer and tax departments. He noted that currently, the corporate tax rates in the country are as low as ever before. He said, the target to nearly double the size of the economy to five trillion dollar is just a phase and the targets are bigger and higher.

The Prime Minister asked the industries to shun pessimism, saying that the government will stand shoulder to shoulder with Indian industries in its attempt to expand business in any nook and corner of the country. He said, the true strength of the citizens of the country can come to fore when the government stands not as a hindrance, but stands as their partner. He said, the country has followed the same path in a few years in this direction. He also said, during the last five years, there has been an environment in the country to work with integrity, honesty and transparency which has encouraged the country to set big goals and achieve them on time.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Naveen Patnaik, Kiren Rijiju launch Khelo India University Games

HSB/ Bhubaneswar In a significant move to promote culture and excellence in competitive sports, the first e ...

Maharashtra, Assam among the biggest contingents of Khelo India

HSB/ New Delhi Maharashtra and Assam are going to be among the biggest contingents at the third Khelo Indi ...

Hero Motorsports Team Rally builds up Momentum in stage 2 of Dakar 2020

AMN / HSB / Neom,Saudi Arabia The second stage of Dakar Rally took the competitors from Al Wajh to Neom fo ...

ART & CULTURE

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal died in road accident

AMN / WEB DESK Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. His dau ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Staff Writer / New Delhi President Ram Nath Kovind today gave away Dadasaheb Phalke to Veteran actor Am ...

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Gujarati movie Hellaro gets best feature film award SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI Vice President M Venkai ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!