Several reforms have been brought in to further Ease of Doing Business and encourage entrepreneurship: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the government has brought in several reforms which have furthered Ease of Doing Business. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, many outdated laws which slowed growth have been removed. With the Mantra of Reform, Perform and Transform, India has emerged as the fastest-growing major economy in the world.

Prime Minister Modi has shared details of reforms during the last eight years in the field of Ease of Doing Business and for spreading widespread prosperity and encouraging entrepreneurship. He shared a MyGov tweet thread and articles from his website and Namo App.