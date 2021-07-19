Several areas of Himachal Pradesh receiving intermittent to heavy rain since morning

AMN

Several areas of Himachal Pradesh have been receiving intermittent to heavy rain since morning. The State Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rain warning at isolated places of plains, low hills and middle hills over the next 48 hours. Meanwhile, Kullu- Mandi National Highway has been disrupted near Pandoh due to a landslide. Panota- Shillai road has also been blocked at kamroo due to landslides caused by heavy rainfall.

A rise in the water level of the Beas River and its tributaries has also been recorded in Kullu district. The Administration has urged people and tourists not to venture near the river banks. On the other hand, a car carrying three people was swept away in Ravi river near Dunali on Chamba -Bharmour national highway due to a landslide. The body of one has been recovered while search is on for the other two missing people.