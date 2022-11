AMN

The Sensex and the Nifty today witnessed modest gains. Both indices rose amid positive cues from global share markets. The Sensex closed near 61,200 points while the Nifty settled above the 18,200 level.

The Sensex climbed 235 points, or 0.39 percent, to finish at 61,185. The Nifty also gained 86 points, or 0.47 percent, to end at 18,203.