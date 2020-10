WEB DESK

In Chhattisgarh, a security personnel was martyred in an encounter with Maoists today. The incident took place at the Orachha area of Narayanpur district in Bastar division.

Following a specific input about the presence of Maoists in Abujhmaad area, a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) was on a search operation. Maoists ambushed the team at the jungles of Kader. Security personnel retaliated the fire. In the gun battle, a DRG jawan was killed, while another jawan was injured.