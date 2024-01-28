Secretary, MeitY honours contribution of women workforce in Electronics Manufacturing Industry

AMN / WEB DESK

In a remarkable celebration of Republic Day 2024, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi invited guests from various fields and ministries to witness the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path. This year, approximately 13,000 special guests had been invited to participate, aligning with the Government’s vision of Jan Bhagidari, encouraging citizens from all walks of life to actively engage in the national festival.

Over 250 women workers from five prominent companies – Samsung, Wistron, Dixon, Pegatron and VVDN – participated in the Republic Day Celebrations. The presence of these women workers from the electronic manufacturing industry at the Republic Day parade reflects the Government’s dedication to inclusivity, diversity, and active citizen participation.

To honour and recognize the contribution of women workforce in Electronics Manufacturing Industry in India an event is organised by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi on 27th January, 2024 wherein the Secretary, MeitY Shri S Krishnan, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The other officials present during the event were Dr. Madan Mohan Tripathi, DG, NIELIT Dr. Abhilasha Gaur, CEO, ESSCI, Smt. Girija Vedi, SVP, VVDN, and Sh. Subhanshu Tiwari, ED, NIELIT.

The Secretary, MeitY, addressed and interacted with these Women Workers from Electronics Manufacturing Industry. Addressing the participants during the event, Shri S. Krishnan said that “Women exhibit a spectrum of qualities that significantly contribute to the success and dynamism of any industry”. He hailed that “Women consistently demonstrate reliability, integrity, and a steadfast commitment to their roles, fostering a sense of dependability within the workplace”.

The women workers expressed, that they felt extremely honoured and privileged for the invitation for the Republic Day celebration at Kartavya Path. Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for giving them an opportunity to showcase their achievements to the nation, they said they were overwhelmed by the warm hospitality accorded to them.

The NIELIT has also organized a special training workshop with experts from VVDN, ESSCI, and Microsoft India for the women workers to enhance the skills and knowledge of participants, contributing to the growth of the electronic manufacturing sector in alignment with the goals of the Digital India initiative on topics (i) Expanding ecosystem of electronics manufacturing in India and the world and (ii) How upskilling and reskilling can broaden their expertise and employability – filing talent gap.