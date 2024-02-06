BY Swapnil Bhowmick

Breast milk is the best source of nourishment for babies. It has a nearly ideal balance of vitamins, protein, and fat, providing your kid with everything he or she requires to grow. And it’s all in a more readily digestible form than baby formula.

Breast milk includes antibodies that aid in the defence of your infant against viruses and germs. Breastfeeding reduces your baby’s chances of developing asthma or allergies. Furthermore, newborns who are solely breastfed for the first 6 months, without the use of formula, have fewer ear infections, respiratory diseases, and episodes of diarrhea. They also have fewer hospitalizations and medical visits.Breastfeeding has been related in several studies to higher IQ scores in later life. Furthermore, physical proximity, skin-to-skin caressing, and eye contact all contribute to your infant bonding with you and feeling secure. Breastfed infants are more likely to gain the appropriate amount of weight as they develop as opposed to becoming overweight children. According to the AAP, nursing can also help prevent sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). It may reduce the risk of diabetes, obesity, and some malignancies, but further study is needed.

Tips for New Breastfeeding Moms

Some things help you prepare for breastfeeding. These are:

Prenatal care should be obtained on a regular basis to assist you to prevent having a premature baby.

Inform your doctor that you intend to breastfeed and inquire about the assistance available at the institution where you intend to give birth to help you nurse after birth.

Consider taking a breastfeeding class.

Ask your doctor to put you in touch with a lactation consultant, who can educate you on the fundamentals of nursing and assist you if you run into problems.

Discuss with your doctor any medical problems you may have or medicines you are taking that may interfere with breastfeeding.

The following recommendations, known as the ABCs of breastfeeding, can assist you and your baby in becoming acquainted with the process:

Awareness : Keep an eye out for your baby’s hunger cues and nurse whenever he or she is hungry. This is known as “on-demand” feeding. During the first few weeks, you may need to nurse eight to twelve times per 24 hours. Hungry babies reach their hands to their lips, make sucking noises or mouth movements, or move for your breast. Don’t sit around waiting for your baby to cry. That’s an indication they’re too hungry.

: Keep an eye out for your baby’s hunger cues and nurse whenever he or she is hungry. This is known as “on-demand” feeding. During the first few weeks, you may need to nurse eight to twelve times per 24 hours. Hungry babies reach their hands to their lips, make sucking noises or mouth movements, or move for your breast. Don’t sit around waiting for your baby to cry. That’s an indication they’re too hungry. Please be patient: Breastfeed your kid for as long as he or she wants to breastfeed each time. Feedings should not be rushed for your infant. Typically, infants nurse for 10 to 20 minutes on each breast.

Breastfeed your kid for as long as he or she wants to breastfeed each time. Feedings should not be rushed for your infant. Typically, infants nurse for 10 to 20 minutes on each breast. Comfort: This is critical. When you are relaxed when nursing, your milk is more likely to “let down” and flow. Before you begin to breastfeed, make yourself comfortable by using cushions to support your arms, head, and neck, as well as a footrest to support your feet and legs.

This is critical. When you are relaxed when nursing, your milk is more likely to “let down” and flow. Before you begin to breastfeed, make yourself comfortable by using cushions to support your arms, head, and neck, as well as a footrest to support your feet and legs.

Are there any Medical Concerns with Breastfeeding?

Breastfeeding can be harmful to an infant in a few circumstances. The following are some reasons why you should not breastfeed:

You have been diagnosed with HIV . Breast milk can transmit the HIV infection to your child.

. Breast milk can transmit the HIV infection to your child. You have active TB that is untreated.

that is untreated. You’re undergoing chemotherapy to treat cancer.

to treat cancer. You’re abusing an illicit substance like cocaine or marijuana.

like cocaine or marijuana. Your infant has galactosemia , an uncommon disease in which he or she cannot handle the natural sugar galactose found in breast milk.

, an uncommon disease in which he or she cannot handle the natural sugar galactose found in breast milk. You’re taking prescription medicines, such as those used to treat migraines, Parkinson’s disease, or arthritis.

If you are on any prescription medicines, see your doctor before beginning to breastfeed. Based on your medicine, your doctor can assist you in making an educated selection.

You should be able to breastfeed even if you have a cold or the flu. Breast milk will not infect your infant and may even provide antibodies to assist your baby battle the sickness. Additionally, the AAP recommends that exclusively breastfed newborns and infants who are partly breastfed get more than half of their daily feedings through human milk if supplemented with oral iron beginning at 4 months of age. This should be done until iron-fortified foods, such as iron-fortified cereals, are added to the diet. The American Academy of Pediatrics advises that all children be tested for iron levels at the age of one.