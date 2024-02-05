इंडियन आवाज़     06 Feb 2024 12:24:53      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Govt aims to provide affordable & accessible healthcare for all: Health Minister

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Union Health Minister Dr Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said that the government aims to provide affordable and accessible healthcare for all. Dr Mandaviya said this while laying the foundation stone of four Nursing Colleges virtually in Andhra Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Dr Mandaviya said, the services of Indian Nurses are considerably recognized in foreign countries, so it is important to bring Indian nursing education at par with the global standards. He said, 157 nursing colleges are being constructed across the country. Dr Mandaviya said, the government is also committed to increasing the number of dental and nursing colleges in the country.

The Minister also inaugurated the newly constructed building of the National Dental Commission in New Delhi. He also launched National Dental Register (NDR), which is dynamic database of all the dentists in the country, which will capture data of dental professionals covering their journey in dentistry. It will provide Unique Identifier ID to all the dentists practicing in India after verification from respective State Dental Council. The NDR will also help citizens to indentify the Dental Professionals verified by the State Dental Councils and will facilitate the improvement in dental care delivery across the country.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

پاکستان کے سابق وزیراعظم عمران خان کو عام انتخابات سے پہلے ایک مرتبہ پھر سزا سنائی گئی ہے

پاکستان کے سابق وزیر اعظم عمران خان اور اُن کی اہلیہ بشریٰ خا ...

لال کرشن اڈوانی کو ملے گا بھارت رتن، وزیر اعظم مودی نے کیا اعلان ۔ #Advani

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے آج ملک کے سابق نائب وزیر اعظم اور بھ ...

غزہ: رفح میں گنجائش سے زیادہ پناہ گزینوں کی آمد سے وسائل پر دباؤ

غزہ کے علاقے خان یونس میں شدید لڑائی سے جان بچا کر ہزاروں لوگ ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart