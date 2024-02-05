Govt aims to provide affordable & accessible healthcare for all: Health Minister

AMN

Union Health Minister Dr Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said that the government aims to provide affordable and accessible healthcare for all. Dr Mandaviya said this while laying the foundation stone of four Nursing Colleges virtually in Andhra Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Dr Mandaviya said, the services of Indian Nurses are considerably recognized in foreign countries, so it is important to bring Indian nursing education at par with the global standards. He said, 157 nursing colleges are being constructed across the country. Dr Mandaviya said, the government is also committed to increasing the number of dental and nursing colleges in the country.

The Minister also inaugurated the newly constructed building of the National Dental Commission in New Delhi. He also launched National Dental Register (NDR), which is dynamic database of all the dentists in the country, which will capture data of dental professionals covering their journey in dentistry. It will provide Unique Identifier ID to all the dentists practicing in India after verification from respective State Dental Council. The NDR will also help citizens to indentify the Dental Professionals verified by the State Dental Councils and will facilitate the improvement in dental care delivery across the country.