Second Round of US-Iran Nuclear Talks Begins in Rome

The second round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran began in Italy today. Both sides are discussing Tehran’s civilian nuclear programme and the termination of American sanctions against Iran. The talks led by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US President’s Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff are hosted by Oman’s Embassy in Rome.

In the first round of Muscat talks held last week, Araghchi engaged in indirect discussions with Witkoff, facilitated by Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi. The talks focused on Iran’s nuclear programme and the potential removal of the US sanctions. The talks were proposed by US President Donald Trump. He has warned of potential military action if diplomatic efforts fail.

Washington wants Iran to halt production of highly enriched uranium, which it believes is aimed at building an atomic bomb. Tehran, however, maintains that its nuclear program is entirely peaceful and has expressed willingness to negotiate some curbs in return for the lifting of sanctions.