74 killed and 171 injured in US airstrike on Ras Isa oil port in Yemen

At least 74 people were killed and 171 injured in a US airstrike on the Ras Isa oil port in Yemen, according to the Houthi rebels. This marks the deadliest known strike so far in President Donald Trump’s new military campaign against the Houthis, which began on March 15 this year.

The US military has not released official casualty numbers or detailed information about the strikes. The Houthis, who control the affected areas, have also limited independent access, making casualty confirmation difficult.

The strike on Ras Isa is a major escalation, targeting oil infrastructure for the first time. The US says the goal was to cut off the Houthis’ fuel supply and revenue, not to harm civilians. However, the strike caused massive fires and damage to fuel tanks, with satellite images showing oil leaking into the Red Sea.

The Houthis condemned the attack as unjustified and said it hit a vital civilian facility. The port supplies fuel to Houthi-held areas and its damage could worsen living conditions there.

The US campaign under Trump has involved more strikes than under President Biden. It started after the Houthis threatened to resume attacks on Israeli-linked ships over Gaza aid blockages. From November 2023 to January 2024, the Houthis attacked over 100 ships, killing four sailors and disrupting trade in the Red Sea.