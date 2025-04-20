Russia: President Putin offers Easter ceasefire in Ukraine conflict

Russia President Vladimir Putin has declared a 30- hour of brief Easter truce against Ukraine. Putin said he assumes that the Ukrainian side will follow their example, adding that the truce would help Russia determine how sincere Kyiv is about wanting to reach a ceasefire.

On the other hand, Ukrainian President Zelensky has called for the Easter truce to be extended to 30 days.

Ukraine’s President pointed out that Putin still has not agreed to a US-led proposal for 30-days ceasefire.

Earlier, US and Ukrainian officials had announced a proposal reached for a 30-day ceasefire after the successful talks in Saudi Arabia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of 30-hour Easter truce in Ukraine is set to last until midnight on Sunday.