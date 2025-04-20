Red notice sought from Interpol against Hasina, 11 others: Bangladesh Police

AMN/ WEB DESK

The National Central Bureau (NCB) of Bangladesh, has made a request to Interpol seeking a ‘red notice’ against 12 people, including former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, former road transport and bridges minister and Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

According to reports, Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Media at the Police Headquarters, Enamul Haque Sagor confirmed this development yesterday saying the NCB branch makes such requests to Interpol based on appeals received from courts, public prosecutors, or investigating agencies, reports United News of Bangladesh (UNB). He said the request for the Red Notice is currently under processed.

The Chief Prosecutor’s Office of the International Crimes Tribunal, Dhaka had formally requested the Police Headquarters in November last year to seek Interpol’s assistance in arresting Sheikh Hasina and others deemed fugitives.