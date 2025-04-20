Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Red notice sought from Interpol against Hasina, 11 others: Bangladesh Police

Apr 20, 2025
Red notice sought from Interpol against Hasina, 11 others: Bangladesh Police

AMN/ WEB DESK

The National Central Bureau (NCB) of Bangladesh, has made a request to Interpol seeking a ‘red notice’ against 12 people, including former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, former road transport and bridges minister and Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

According to reports, Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Media at the Police Headquarters, Enamul Haque Sagor confirmed this development yesterday saying the NCB branch makes such requests to Interpol based on appeals received from courts, public prosecutors, or investigating agencies, reports United News of Bangladesh (UNB). He said the request for the Red Notice is currently under processed.

The Chief Prosecutor’s Office of the International Crimes Tribunal, Dhaka had formally requested the Police Headquarters in November last year to seek Interpol’s assistance in arresting Sheikh Hasina and others deemed fugitives.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Thousands hit streets in ‘50501’ anti-Trump protests across US

Apr 20, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia: President Putin offers Easter ceasefire in Ukraine conflict

Apr 20, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Second Round of US-Iran Nuclear Talks Begins in Rome

Apr 20, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Thousands hit streets in ‘50501’ anti-Trump protests across US

20 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Red notice sought from Interpol against Hasina, 11 others: Bangladesh Police

20 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia: President Putin offers Easter ceasefire in Ukraine conflict

20 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee appeals for peace amidst rising tensions

20 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!