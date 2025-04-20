Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Thousands hit streets in ‘50501’ anti-Trump protests across US

Apr 20, 2025

WEB DESK

Thousands of people across the United States joined protests against President Donald Trump in a movement called “50501” which is a short for “50 protests, 50 states, 1 movement.” The demonstrations were held on the 250th anniversary of the American Revolutionary War.

Protesters gathered in major cities and outside the White House.

The protests remained mostly peaceful, although there were some confrontations.

Earlier in April, an even larger protest movement the “Hands Off” demonstrations drew massive crowds in 1,200 locations, making it the biggest protest since Trump returned to office.

