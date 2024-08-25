Second round of the India Singapore Ministerial Roundtable to held in Singapore

The second round of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable will be held in Singapore on Monday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Railways, IT, Information, and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will participate in the roundtable.

During the visit, the ministers will interact with their counterparts and will also call on Singaporean leadership. The Ministry of External Affairs said the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable is a unique mechanism established to set a new agenda for India-Singapore bilateral relations. Its inaugural meeting was held in New Delhi in September 2022. The Ministry said the meeting will enable both sides to review various aspects of their strategic partnership and identify new avenues to further elevate and broaden it.