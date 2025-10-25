The Indian Awaaz

Second round of Pakistan-Afghanistan talks to be held in Istanbul

Oct 25, 2025

Last Updated on October 25, 2025

AMN

The second round of talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be held in Istanbul, Turkiye, today (Saturday) as both sides are set to deliberate on all the issues discussed during the first phase in Doha, Qatar, REPORTS GEO NEWS quoting Pak Foreign Office (FO).

The Istanbul talks are the continuation of the first round, which resulted in a ceasefire between the two neighbouring countries, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi said in his maiden press briefing on Friday.

During his weekly press briefing, Andrabi said that Pakistan looks forward to the establishment of a concrete and verifiable monitoring mechanism in the Istanbul talks to address the menace of terrorism emanating from Afghan soil towards Islamabad.

“As a responsible state committed to regional peace and stability, Pakistan does not seek escalation but urges the Afghan Taliban authorities to honour their commitment to the international community and address Pakistan’s legitimate security concerns by taking verifiable action against terrorist entities, including the FAK/TTP and FAH/BLA,” he added.

