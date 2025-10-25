Bangladesh erupts in protest demanding ISKCON ban

Last Updated on October 25, 2025 8:28 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh erupted in protest on Friday as thousands under the ‘Tawhidi Janata’ banner demanded a nationwide ban on ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness), accusing it of “murder, abduction, and anti-national activities.”

Mass rallies broke out after Friday prayers from Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka, spreading to district towns, university and college campuses.

Protesters accused ISKCON members of “sexual assault, abduction of Khateeb Mohibullah, and the Gazipur area rape incident,” presenting a five-point demand at a rally by the group ‘Intifada Bangladesh’.

ISKCON leaders, however, described the movement as a malicious conspiracy. “Certain vested groups are spreading hatred and falsehoods to incite communal violence,” said Charuchandra Das Brahmachari, ISKCON Bangladesh’s General Secretary. He said ISKCON is a non-political, peaceful, and international organisation promoting “the ideals of the Gita, morality, social service, and religious harmony.”

Brahmachari alleged that “some groups are issuing death threats against devotees” and misidentifying random Hindus as ISKCON members to inflame tensions.

He urged the interim government to investigate and punish those behind the hate campaign, reaffirming that ISKCON “respects Bangladesh’s law, constitution, and administration.”