Bangladesh: BNP calls for unity to block Awami League’s return

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed on Saturday urged all political forces to unite to prevent the “fascist Awami League” from returning to power.

“The nation will never forgive us if fascism returns because of our divisions,” he said at an event marking the 21st anniversary of the bengali Daily Naya Diganta at the Shilpakala Academy in Dhaka.

“We must stay united and close every door to the return of the fascist Awami League. Even if we differ in ideology, we must stand together for the nation’s democracy, independence, and sovereignty,” he said.

Salahuddin, who lived in exile for nearly ten years, said, “For writing a few columns, I had to endure torture at Aynaghar and spend time in prison. Yet, I never stepped back from the struggle.” Recalling a memory, he said, “When editor Mahmudur Rahman was on hunger strike in prison, I told him, ‘If you die, Sheikh Hasina will be happy.’ He broke his fast after six or seven days.”

He urged journalists to play a constructive role “in building a truly democratic state.”

BNP finalises 200 candidates as election near

As Bangladesh’s national polls draw near, the BNP has entered its final stage of candidate selection, with more than 200 names nearly finalised. Sources said the Standing Committee will approve the list in the coming days, while work continues on the remaining constituencies — especially the 100 ‘difficult’ seats with internal conflicts and multiple aspirants.

BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman has conducted field surveys and opinion polls to assess popularity. Potential candidates have been told to begin local-level campaign preparations, though names remain confidential. The party also faces the challenge of seat-sharing with its allies from the anti-fascist simultaneous movement, including Ganatantra Mancha, LDP, Gano Forum, and Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis. Preliminary data suggest alliance partners may receive no more than 20 constituencies, though negotiations are ongoing.

Tarique has also decided that only one member per family will receive a nomination— effectively barring multiple runs by political families such as Mirza Abbas and his wife Afroza Abbas; Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and his daughter-in-law Nipun Roy.

However, exceptions may be made for women candidates, with the BNP planning to nominate at least 5% female contenders across the 300 seats.