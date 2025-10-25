The Indian Awaaz

India Calls on Pakistan to End Human Rights Violations in J&K at UN Security Council

Oct 25, 2025

India has called upon Pakistan to end the grave and ongoing human rights violations in the areas illegally occupied by it, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir. India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish addressed the United Nations Security Council during the open debate on ‘The United Nations Organization: Looking into the Future’, organised on the 80th UN Day, yesterday.

Reiterating that Jammu and Kashmir will always be an integral and inalienable part of India, he said that while the people in the region exercise their fundamental rights, such concepts are alien to Pakistan.

Mr. Harish emphasised India’s commitment to Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, seeing the world as one family. He said this is not only an outlook that anchors our worldview, but also the reason why India has consistently advocated for justice, dignity, opportunity and prosperity for all societies and peoples. It is also the reason why India places its faith in multilateralism, international partnerships and cooperation.

India has always stood with its brothers and sisters from the Global South and will continue to help with our expertise and long-standing experience across all domains. He also urged all member states to come together and join hands towards realising this vision for making the UN fit for purpose for the new era.

