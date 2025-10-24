The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

South Korea Urges US, North Korea to Seize ‘Golden Opportunity’ for Dialogue at APEC Summit

Oct 24, 2025

Last Updated on October 24, 2025 8:06 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

South Korea’s Unification Minister Chung Dong-young today called on the leaders of North Korea and the United States not to miss a golden opportunity for having dialogue during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in South Korea. The APEC summit is scheduled to held in the city of Gyeongju from 31st of this month. 

US President Donald Trump will visit to South Korea for the APEC gathering. Mr. Chung said, there has been no confirmed information about contacts underway between the North Korea and the US, but claimed there are signs of both sides apparently preparing for possible talks.

Meanwhile, the White House has confirmed that President Trump will meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping ahead of a major regional economic summit being held in South Korea next week. The meeting between US President and Chinese President will take place amid escalating trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

WHO Warns of Sharp Rise in HIV Cases in Philippines, Fiji, and Papua New Guinea

Oct 24, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Met Police Launch Drone Trial to Support Officers Responding to Emergencies in London

Oct 24, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel Freezes West Bank Annexation Bills After Preliminary Knesset Vote

Oct 24, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

دہلی میں پہلی بار مصنوعی بارش کا تجربہ

24 October 2025 11:28 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

दिल्ली में पहली बार कृत्रिम वर्षा का प्रयोग 28 से 30 अक्टूबर के बीच होगा

24 October 2025 11:29 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi Set to Witness Its First Artificial Rain to Tackle Pollution Crisis

24 October 2025 11:22 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

20 Dead as Hyderabad-Bengaluru Bus Catches Fire in Kurnool

24 October 2025 11:06 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments