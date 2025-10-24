South Korea Urges US, North Korea to Seize ‘Golden Opportunity’ for Dialogue at APEC Summit

Last Updated on October 24, 2025 8:06 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

South Korea’s Unification Minister Chung Dong-young today called on the leaders of North Korea and the United States not to miss a golden opportunity for having dialogue during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in South Korea. The APEC summit is scheduled to held in the city of Gyeongju from 31st of this month.

US President Donald Trump will visit to South Korea for the APEC gathering. Mr. Chung said, there has been no confirmed information about contacts underway between the North Korea and the US, but claimed there are signs of both sides apparently preparing for possible talks.

Meanwhile, the White House has confirmed that President Trump will meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping ahead of a major regional economic summit being held in South Korea next week. The meeting between US President and Chinese President will take place amid escalating trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.