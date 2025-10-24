WHO Warns of Sharp Rise in HIV Cases in Philippines, Fiji, and Papua New Guinea

Last Updated on October 24, 2025 8:04 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

The World Health Organisation in the Western Pacific has raised alarm over sharp increases in HIV cases in the Philippines, Fiji, and Papua New Guinea, citing threats to national and regional security.

At a regional meeting in Fiji recently, health ministers and partners noted Fiji’s infections have risen tenfold in a decade, the Philippines’ sixfold since 2010, and Papua New Guinea recently declared a national HIV crisis. Key drivers include injectable drug use and gaps in prevention, testing, and treatment.

WHO Regional Director Saia Ma’u Piukala and UNAIDS’ Eamonn Murphy called for urgent, targeted action, including harm reduction, early diagnosis, universal treatment, and tackling stigma. The meeting praised Australia, Cambodia, Malaysia, New Zealand, and Vietnam for combining prevention with universal antiretroviral access.