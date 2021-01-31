Second phase of vaccination against COVID-19 to begin from today in Gujarat

AMN

In Gujarat, the second phase of vaccination against the Covid-19 to cover the frontline Corona warriors will begin from today. The frontline workers including police, home-guards, civil defense, Gram Rakshak Dal, Jail staff, Revenue and disaster staff will be covered during the second phase. Total 3 lakh 30 thousand frontline workers would be covered in this second phase.

One lakh persons will be covered under the vaccination on the first day of the second phase today. 33193 persons were vaccinated yesterday. According to the sources, more than 2 lakh 45 thousand people have received vaccines in the state till now. According to the state health department, not a single case of any side effect was reported in the state due to vaccination. Meanwhile, Gujarat has recorded 323 new cases of Covid19 during the last 24 hours. while 445 patients discharged from the hospitals after recovery. The recovery rate has reached up to 96.99 percent. Maximum 78 new cases reported from Vadodara, while Ahmedabad recorded 66 new cases. Meanwhile, night curfew imposed in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot has been extended till 15th February. Now it will remain effective from 11 pm to 6 am.