Economic Survey pegs India’s real economic growth in 2021-22 at 11%
President Kovind launches first round of Pulse Polio Programme 2021
PM Modi assures, govt approaching the issue of farm laws with an open mind
More than 37 lakh frontline health workers administered COVID19 vaccines
Italy PM Giuseppe Conte Resigns in Bid to Form ‘New, Stronger Govt
Second phase of vaccination against COVID-19 to begin from today in Gujarat

AMN

In Gujarat, the second phase of vaccination against the Covid-19 to cover the frontline Corona warriors will begin from today. The frontline workers including police, home-guards, civil defense, Gram Rakshak Dal, Jail staff, Revenue and disaster staff will be covered during the second phase. Total 3 lakh 30 thousand frontline workers would be covered in this second phase.

One lakh persons will be covered under the vaccination on the first day of the second phase today. 33193 persons were vaccinated yesterday. According to the sources, more than 2 lakh 45 thousand people have received vaccines in the state till now. According to the state health department, not a single case of any side effect was reported in the state due to vaccination. Meanwhile, Gujarat has recorded 323 new cases of Covid19 during the last 24 hours. while 445 patients discharged from the hospitals after recovery. The recovery rate has reached up to 96.99 percent. Maximum 78 new cases reported from Vadodara, while Ahmedabad recorded 66 new cases. Meanwhile, night curfew imposed in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot has been extended till 15th February. Now it will remain effective from 11 pm to 6 am.

SPORTS

Badminton: India Open to be held in May, Domestic tournaments to resume in April with revamped structure

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi India Open, one of the prestigious tournaments in the badminton calendar and ...

India dominate First Asian Online Shooting Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi World number four Saurabh Chaudhary, Divyansh Singh Panwar Kynan Chenai and R ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

