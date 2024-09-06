Search on for missing pilot of chopper off Porbandar coast

AMN

An extensive search operation to locate the missing pilot of the Indian Coast Guard’s Dhruv helicopter is in progress in the Arabian Sea off the Porbandar coast of Gujarat. For the rescue operation, four ships of the Indian Coast Guard, two ships of the Indian Navy, and several aircraft have been deployed, which are continuously searching for the missing pilot day and night. The Advanced Light Helicopter fell into the sea on the night of the 2nd of this month when it took off to provide medical aid to a crew member of a motor tanker. Indian Coast Guard Commandant Amit Uniyal told Akashwani News that the Indian Navy clearance diving team, along with specialized vessels, is assisting in the search and rescue operation along with the Indian Coast Guard. He said that two bodies of the aircrew have been recovered so far, and the search for one missing crew member is underway. He also mentioned that one aircrew member was successfully rescued after the accident. He added that debris from the Light Combat Helicopter has been recovered, and the search is ongoing to find the black box. The Coast Guard has ordered an investigation into this incident. Following the accident, as a precautionary measure, all 19 light combat aircraft of the Indian Coast Guard have been grounded, and every aspect is being thoroughly investigated.