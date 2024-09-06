President Murmu confers National Awards on 82 teachers

President Droupadi Murmu has asserted that children are the future of the country and that teachers have a duty to instill in them moral values, critical thinking skills, and a sense of responsibility towards society. President Murmu was speaking after conferring the National Award 2024 to 82 teachers in New Delhi this evening. Each award comprises a certificate of merit, a cash prize of 50,000 rupees, and a silver medal.

President emphasized that respect for women should be shown not only in words but in practice as well. She said that the status of women in any society is an important criterion for its development.

The President told teachers that the generation of their students will create a developed India. She advised teachers and students to adopt a global mindset and world-class skills. President Murmu stated that great teachers build a great nation and that only teachers with a developed mindset can create citizens who will build a developed nation. She expressed confidence that by inspiring students, teachers will make India the knowledge hub of the world.

The President said that teachers play the most important role in the success of any education system. Teaching is not just a job; it is a sacred mission of human development. President Murmu applauded the teachers for making education inclusive. She said that the new education policy places major emphasis on skill development, which leads to the all-round development of children.