Scrutiny of nominations for first phase of Assembly elections in Assam and West Bengal today

The scrutiny of nomination papers for the first phase of polls have begun in Assam. A total of 207 candidates have submitted nominations in this phase. Several senior leaders including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, state President of Congress Ripun Bora and Asom Gana Parishad Atul Bora are in the fray in this phase.

On the other hand, the submission of nomination papers is underway in the second phase. 39 seats to be covered in the second phase where polling will be held on 1st of April.

In poll bound West Bengal, scrutiny of the nominations is going on today for the first phase of assembly elections. 250 nominations have been filed for the first phase. 28 nominations for 4 seats in Bankura, 52 nominations for 4 seats in Jhargram, 56 nominations for 6 seats in West Medinipur, 36 nominations for 7 seats in East Medinipur and 78 nominations for 9 seats in Purulia have been filed.

In this phase, 30 assembly constituencies across five districts will go for polls on 27th of this Month. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is on 12th March. Nomination for the second phase of polling is going on.

Chief Minister and TMC candidate Mamata Banerjee has filed nomination from Nandigram constituency in East Medinipur today. She submitted her nomination papers at the SDO office in Haldia a short while ago. BJP candidate for this seat Shubhendu Adhikari will file his nomination on 12th of March which is the last day of filing nomination for the second phase.

Assembly election for 294 constituencies will be held in eight phases from 27th March to 29th April. Counting will take place on 2nd of May. 295 companies of central forces have arrived in the state so far. Another 200 companies are expected to arrive soon for the first two phases of election.

The BJP has released the list of its three candidates for the ensuing Assembly Election in Assam and two candidates for West Bengal Assembly elections. The party has fielded Milan Das from Hailakandi, Paramananda Rajbongshi from Sipajhar and Ramakrishna Ghosh from Hojai seat in Assam. The BJP has given tickets to Hiranmoy Chattopadhyaya from Kharagpur Sadar and Supriti Chatterji from Barjora Assembly seat in West Bengal.

