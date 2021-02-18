School classes for Standard 6th to 8th re-open from today in Gujarat

AMN
In Gujarat, school classes for Standard 6th to 8th reopened from today across the state. Our correspondent reports that in view of the COVID-19, the schools situated in containment zones will remain shut. At present, attendance is not mandatory for offline classes and the present system of online education continues for those who wish to attend classes from home.
Schools will have to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the government. Sitting arrangement has also been changed in schools to maintain social distancing.