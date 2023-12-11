इंडियन आवाज़     11 Dec 2023 09:39:08      انڈین آواز

SC verdict on Article 370 historic: PM Modi

Says apex court upholds the decision taken by the Parliament of India on 5th August 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday termed the verdict of Supreme Court on Article 370 “historic” and said the apex court held the decision taken by the Parliament of India on August 5, 2019.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, PM Modi said “Today’s Supreme Court verdict on the abrogation of Article 370 is historic and constitutionally upholds the decision taken by the Parliament of India on 5th August 2019; it is a resounding declaration of hope, progress and unity for our sisters and brothers in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. The Court, in its profound wisdom, has fortified the very essence of unity that we, as Indians, hold dear and cherish above all else”.

“I want to assure the resilient people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh that our commitment to fulfilling your dreams remains unwavering. We are determined to ensure that the fruits of progress not only reach you but also extend their benefits to the most vulnerable and marginalised sections of our society who suffered due to Article 370,” post on X reads.

PM Modi added, “The verdict today is not just a legal judgment; it is a beacon of hope, a promise of a brighter future and a testament to our collective resolve to build a stronger, more united India. #NayaJammuKashmir”.

