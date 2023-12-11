इंडियन आवाज़     11 Dec 2023 09:39:01      انڈین آواز

Disappointed but not disheartened: Omar reacts to SC upholding Art 370 abrogation

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Mehbooba Mufti says that people of Jammu and Kashmir are not going to lose hope or give up.

AMN / WEB DESK

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Monday said he was “disappointed but not disheartened” by the Supreme Court upholding the abrogation of Article 370.

“Disappointed but not disheartened. The struggle will continue. It took the BJP decades to reach here. We are also prepared for the long haul,” he wrote in a post on X.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said the people of Jammu and Kashmir are not going to lose hope or give up. “Our fight for honour and dignity will continue regardless. This isn’t the end of the road for us.” she said.

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the 2019 presidential order scrapping the special status granted by way of Article 370 of the Constitution to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

A five-judge Constitution Bench presided by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said, “The exercise of power by the President under Article 370(1)(d) to issue CO 272 is not mala fide. The President in exercise of power under Article 370(3) can unilaterally issue a notification that Article 370 ceases to exist”.

Reacting to the verdict, Peoples Conference leader Sajad Lone said, “The Supreme Court verdict on Article 370 is disappointing. Justice yet again eludes the people of J and K. Article 370 may have been legally obliterated but will always remain a part of our political aspirations.

“In the case of statehood, the Supreme Court sidestepped even commenting on it, thus protecting the entire country from any future misuse, by citing precedence. Yet the same misuse was subtly endorsed in J&K. Let us hope at a future date Justice wakes up from its slumber of pretence,” he said.

Vikramaditya Singh, the grandson of the last ruler of J-K Maharaja Hari Singh, who signed the instrument of accession with India, reacted, “I wholeheartedly welcome the decision of the Supreme Court upholding the constitutional validity of abrogation of Article 370. It reflects the culmination of the ongoing process of integration over 70 years. Soon we can expect the statehood of J-K to be restored and elections held.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سپریم کورٹ نے آئین کی دفعہ 370 منسوخ کیے جانے کے مرکزی سرکار کے فیصلے کے جواز کو صحیح ٹھہرایا ہے

سپریم کورٹ نے ایک تاریخی فیصلے میں آئین کی دفعہ 370 منسوخ کرنے ...

بی جے پی کے سینئر لیڈر ڈاکٹر موہن یادو مدھیہ پردیش کے نئے وزیر اعلیٰ ہوں گے۔

مدھیہ پردیش میں بی جے پی کے سینئر لیڈر ڈاکٹر موہن یادو ریاست ...

وشنو دیو سائی چھتیس گڑھ کے نئے وزیر اعلیٰ ہوں گے۔

بی جے پی نے چھتیس گڑھ کے نئے وزیر اعلی کے طور پر وشنو دیو سائی ...

MARQUEE

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

MEDIA

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

@Powered By: Logicsart