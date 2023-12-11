इंडियन आवाज़     11 Dec 2023 09:38:54      انڈین آواز

Congress 'Disagree' with SC on 370, says Article 370 'deserved to be honoured'

Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Abhishek Manu Singhvi during a press conference.(PTI)

The Congress party today differed with the Supreme Court over its verdict on Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir saying the law that accorded a special status to the erstwhile state “deserved to be honoured” until amended in accordance with the Constitution of India. Senior leader P Chidambaram said his party “respectfully” disagreed with the manner Article 370 was revoked by the BJP-led central government in 2019.

Party in a statement said ….

Prima facie, we respectfully disagree with the judgment on the manner in which Article 370 was abrogated. We reiterate the CWC resolution that Article 370 deserved to be honoured until it was amended strictly in accordance with the Constitution of India. We’re also disappointed that the honourable SC did not decide the question of dismembering the state and reducing its status to 2 UTs.  The INC has always demanded the restoration of full statehood for what has become the UT of J&K. We welcome the SC’s verdict in this regard. Full statehood must be restored immediately.

The aspirations of the people of Ladakh must also be fulfilled. We welcome the SC’s direction to hold the assembly elections. However, we believe the elections should be held immediately.  Since accession, J&K has been an integral part of India. The people of J&K are Indian citizens. We reiterate our resolve to work for the security, peace, development and progress of J&K.

Supreme Court upholds validity of Govt decision to abrogate Article 370 of Constitution from J&K

Ghulam Nabi Azad Disappointed

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370 and said people of the region were “not happy”. He, however, welcomed the limit set by the apex court for holding assembly polls.

Azad, who is chief of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), said that the unemployment scenario in Jammu and Kashmir can worsen on account of the removal of 35A as people from other parts of the country can apply for jobs.

“We are disappointed over the Supreme Court verdict,” Azad told reporters.

The former union minister said he has been stating that only the central government or the Supreme Court can decide on the matter.

Fight for honour and dignity will continue: Mehbooba Mufti

 As the Supreme Court upheld the Union Government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and President of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Party (JKPDP), Mehbooba Mufti, said the people of J&K are not going to lose hope or give up.

“Our fight for honour and dignity will continue regardless. This isn’t the end of the road for us,” she said.

“We should not be disheartened… J&K has seen several ups and downs… SC’s verdict stating Article 370 was a temporary provision, is not our defeat, but the defeat of the idea of India… I want to say this to the people of the country that many of you are celebrating this (verdict)… Today J&K was converted into a jail, and all the shopkeepers were directed that they will not open their shops before 10 am. We were under house arrest… This is a political war which has been going on for ages, and a lot of people have sacrificed their lives for this. We will not leave this, we have to come together and fight” the PDP chief added.

SC verdict on Article 370 historic: PM Modi

