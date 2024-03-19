SC seeks Government’s response to pleas calling for stay on CAA rules, next hearing on April 9

The petitioners have claimed that the CAA discriminates against the Muslim community. It has been argued that this religious segregation is unreasonable and infringes on Article 14’s right to quality.

AMN / WEB DESK

The Supreme Court today issued a notice to Central government seeking its reply on the pleas seeking a stay on the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 by April 8, three-weeks from today (March 19).

A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, and comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, posted the matter for the next hearing on April 9.

The government, through Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, has asked for more time to file its response. Centre said that it needs four weeks to file a reply to the pleas.

The pleas in the Supreme Court have sought a stay on the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules till the top court disposes of the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of CAA 2019.

The Solicitor General told the SC bench that the newly-notified citizenship law (CAA) “does not take away citizenship of any person”. On March 11, the Centre notified the rules for the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. This came four years after it was passed by Parliament.

The CAA law grants citizenship to undocumented migrants of all religions — except Muslims — from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

The Supreme Court was hearing a cluster of about 200 petitions challenging CAA’s implementation.

The petitioners have claimed that the CAA discriminates against the Muslim community. It has been argued that this religious segregation is unreasonable and infringes on Article 14’s right to quality.