SC says if stray dogs attack people, those who feed them could be held liable

AMN / NEW DELHI

Supreme Court has observed that if stray dogs attack people, those who feed them could be held liable. While emphasising the need to find a solution to the menace of stray dogs, the apex court said people who routinely feed stray dogs could be made responsible for their vaccination.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and JK Maheshwari was hearing petitions in connection with the stray dogs’ menace in Kerala. The bench emphasised the need to protect innocent people from being attacked by stray dogs.

Advocate VK Biju submitted that since August 8 persons have died and schoolchildren and women are being attacked by ferocious dogs in public places. Biju had recently raised the issue of stray dogs’ attacks before the top court and highlighted the recent death of a 12-year-old victim in Kerala.

After hearing arguments, the top court scheduled the matter for further hearing on September 28.