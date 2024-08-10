SC rejects plea to postpone 2024 NEET-PG exam scheduled for August 11 

The Supreme Court today rejected a plea to delay the 2024 NEET-PG exam, scheduled for August 11. The court said it would be unjust to risk the future of two lakh students while rejecting a petition that argued the assigned exam cities were too inconvenient for some candidates.

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, stated that, as a matter of principle, the court will not reschedule the exam and cannot put the careers of so many candidates in jeopardy. The petition argued that many candidates had been assigned cities that were highly inconvenient to reach.

It noted that while the cities were assigned on July 31, the specific exam centres were announced on August 8. The exam, originally set for June 23, was postponed by the Union Health Ministry as a precautionary measure following reported irregularities in other competitive exams. This year, the NEET-PG exam for 2024 will be conducted at 500 exam centres across the country.