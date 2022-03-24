FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Mar 2022 07:31:26      انڈین آواز

SC Refuses Urgent Hearing on Pleas Against Hijab Ban Verdict

‘Exams Have Nothing to Do With This Issue’: SC

The Supreme Court today refused to accord urgent hearing on the pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict which dismissed the petitions seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom and stated that the headscarf is not a part of the essential religious practice in Islam.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justice Krishna Murari denied the request of senior advocate Devadatt Kamat who mentioned the matter seeking urgent listing saying that examinations are going on.

“Exams have nothing to do with the issue,” the bench said. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that they are repeatedly mentioning the matter.

Muslim girl student Aishat Shifa, one of the petitioners, has requested an urgent hearing of her appeal against the Karnataka HC judgment upholding the ban on hijab in schools and colleges.

Her counsel Devadatt Kamat said exams are starting on March 28 and she would lose a year as authorities are not allowing entry with hijab.

Upholding the February 5 government order pertaining to dress code issued by the state government, the full bench of the Karnataka high court dismissed all pro-hijab petitions on Tuesday.

CJI N V Ramana refused the early hearing and said, “Examinations have nothing to do with hijab… do not sensationalise the things.”
The apex court also did not entertain solicitor general Tushar Mehta’s attempt to intervene and make his point on behalf of the Karnataka government

