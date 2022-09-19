FreeCurrencyRates.com

SC refuses to entertain plea seeking a probe by SIT into Kashmiri Pandit exodus

AGENCIES

The Supreme Court today refused to entertain a plea seeking a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the Kashmiri Pandit exodus and killings in Jammu and Kashmir. The plea was filed by Ashutosh Taploo, whose father Tika Lal Taploo was killed by Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) terrorists in Srinagar 33 years ago.

The killing of Taploo in 1989 triggered the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley. His killing was also followed by a series of target killings of Kashmiri Pandit leaders and activists in Kashmir. The apex court allowed the petitioner to withdraw the plea and seek other alternative remedial measures available in law.

