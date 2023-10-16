SC refers pleas against electoral bond scheme to 5-judge Constitution bench

The Supreme Court has referred the petitions challenging the validity of electoral bond scheme for political funding of parties to a five-judge Constitution bench. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said, the matter will be heard on 30th October.

In the previous hearing, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan had said, the matter needed adjudication before the electoral bond scheme opens for the 2024 general elections.

The petitions against the electoral bond scheme focus primarily on two issues, the legalisation of anonymous donations to political parties and the violation of citizens’ right to information about the funding of parties.