900 Indians are back home from war torn Israel

Govt says, flights to continue till everyone willing to come back is evacuated

AMN / WEB DESK

Two flights Under Operation Ajay carrying 471 Indian nationals from Israel landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport today morning. Union Minister Kaushal Kishore received the Indian nationals evacuated from Israel at the Delhi airport. The Operation Ajay was launched by the Government to bring back around 18,000 Indians in Israel.



The fourth flight carrying 274 Indians received by Union Minister of state General V.K Singh. Speaking to media, he said, these flights will continue till all Indians who want to come back, are evacuted.



Earlier, the third flight carrying 197 Indians was received by Union Minister Kaushal Kishore at the Delhi airport. The Minister gave an Indian flag to each of the Indians who arrived from Israel.



The Ministry of External Affairs had also set up a 24-hour control room in view of the escalating conflict. Indian nationals can contact the control room on toll-free number 1 8 0 0 1 1 8 7 9 7. They can also seek assistance through email- situationroom@mea.gov.in.



In addition, the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv has also set up a 24-hour emergency helpline, which can be accessed by contacting 972-35226748, 972-543278392, and cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in.



Further, the Representative Office of India in Ramallah has also set up a 24-hour emergency helpline and can be accessed on contact number 970-592916418 and on email- rep.ramallah@mea.gov.in.