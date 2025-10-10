The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

SC Gives Centre Four Weeks to Respond on Pleas Seeking Restoration of J&K Statehood

Oct 10, 2025

Last Updated on October 10, 2025 9:11 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Supreme Court today gave the Centre four weeks to file its response on a batch of pleas seeking restoration of statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

A bench comprising Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran was hearing multiple pleas, pressing for the implementation of the Centre’s assurance to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest. 

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the apex court that there has been substantial progress in Jammu and Kashmir. Mehta said that the Assembly elections were held peacefully in Jammu and Kashmir and an elected government was put in place as promised to the Constitution bench that had upheld the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories

Related Post

DEFENCE INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Rajnath Singh Co-Chairs India-Australia Defence Industry Roundtable in Sydney

Oct 10, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Former Afghan President Calls Pakistani Strikes a Violation of International Law

Oct 10, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Ceasefire Takes Effect in Gaza as Israeli Troops Withdraw, Hostage Release Planned

Oct 10, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

बिहार चुनाव 2025 : निर्वाचन आयोग ने शुरू किया रिटर्निंग अधिकारियों का ऑनलाइन प्रशिक्षण

10 October 2025 11:21 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

SHARE BAZAR: वैश्विक उम्मीदों से भारतीय शेयर बाजार में तेजी, सभी प्रमुख सेक्टरों में मजबूती

10 October 2025 11:17 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade : Markets Gain on Global Optimism, Sectoral Rally Broad-Based

10 October 2025 11:15 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

India Defeat Korea to Enter Semi-Finals of BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships

10 October 2025 11:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments