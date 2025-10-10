SC Gives Centre Four Weeks to Respond on Pleas Seeking Restoration of J&K Statehood

Last Updated on October 10, 2025 9:11 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

The Supreme Court today gave the Centre four weeks to file its response on a batch of pleas seeking restoration of statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

A bench comprising Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran was hearing multiple pleas, pressing for the implementation of the Centre’s assurance to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the apex court that there has been substantial progress in Jammu and Kashmir. Mehta said that the Assembly elections were held peacefully in Jammu and Kashmir and an elected government was put in place as promised to the Constitution bench that had upheld the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories