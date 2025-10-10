Rajnath Singh Co-Chairs India-Australia Defence Industry Roundtable in Sydney

Last Updated on October 10, 2025 10:30 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

INDIA’S Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today co-chaired the maiden India-Australia Defence Industry Business Roundtable in Sydney with Australia’s Assistant Minister of Defence, Peter Khalil to advance industrial partnerships and capability development between the two nations.

The discussions focused on exploring opportunities in defence technology, manufacturing and innovation particularly within the frameworks of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. The Roundtable was attended by leading industry representatives from both sides. They expressed keen interest in joint projects and investments aimed at strengthening the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Happy to co-chair the first India-Australia Defence Industry Business Roundtable with Assistant Minister @PeterKhalilMP to advance industrial partnerships & capability development in our mutual defence sectors, further strengthening the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic… pic.twitter.com/yETQxQJ2lf — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 10, 2025

Both Ministers also visited the strategic naval facility HMAS Kuttabul in Sydney. The Defence Minister was briefed on the state-of-the-art facilities at Sydney Harbour and taken on a tour onboard Admiral Hudson. The visit underscored the growing synergy between the maritime forces of the two nations.

Later, Mr Singh addressed members of the Indian community at a special event hosted by the Consulate General of India in Sydney. He acknowledged their contribution to strengthening the cultural and economic bridge between the two nations.

Delighted to interact with the Indian community in Sydney. The Indian community is the living bridge between India and Australia. The Indian diaspora in Australia has made tremendous contribution to Australia’s growth and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/9Ht5SdDfyu — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 10, 2025