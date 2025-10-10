The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

DEFENCE INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Rajnath Singh Co-Chairs India-Australia Defence Industry Roundtable in Sydney

Oct 10, 2025

Last Updated on October 10, 2025 10:30 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / WEB DESK

INDIA’S Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today co-chaired the maiden India-Australia Defence Industry Business Roundtable in Sydney with Australia’s Assistant Minister of Defence, Peter Khalil to advance industrial partnerships and capability development between the two nations.

The discussions focused on exploring opportunities in defence technology, manufacturing and innovation particularly within the frameworks of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. The Roundtable was attended by leading industry representatives from both sides. They expressed keen interest in joint projects and investments aimed at strengthening the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

        Both Ministers also visited the strategic naval facility HMAS Kuttabul in Sydney. The Defence Minister was briefed on the state-of-the-art facilities at Sydney Harbour and taken on a tour onboard Admiral Hudson. The visit underscored the growing synergy between the maritime forces of the two nations. 

Later, Mr Singh addressed members of the Indian community at a special event hosted by the Consulate General of India in Sydney. He acknowledged their contribution to strengthening the cultural and economic bridge between the two nations.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

SC Gives Centre Four Weeks to Respond on Pleas Seeking Restoration of J&K Statehood

Oct 10, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Former Afghan President Calls Pakistani Strikes a Violation of International Law

Oct 10, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Ceasefire Takes Effect in Gaza as Israeli Troops Withdraw, Hostage Release Planned

Oct 10, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

बिहार चुनाव 2025 : निर्वाचन आयोग ने शुरू किया रिटर्निंग अधिकारियों का ऑनलाइन प्रशिक्षण

10 October 2025 11:21 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

SHARE BAZAR: वैश्विक उम्मीदों से भारतीय शेयर बाजार में तेजी, सभी प्रमुख सेक्टरों में मजबूती

10 October 2025 11:17 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade : Markets Gain on Global Optimism, Sectoral Rally Broad-Based

10 October 2025 11:15 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

India Defeat Korea to Enter Semi-Finals of BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships

10 October 2025 11:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments