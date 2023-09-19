SC directs Maharashtra Speaker to spell out timeline for disqualification petitions against CM Eknath Shinde and others

AMN / WEB DESK

The Supreme Court today directed the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker to spell out the timeline within a week for adjudication of the disqualification petitions. These were filed against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena MLAs who had tied up with the BJP to form a new government in June 2022.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra referred to the 11th of May verdict of the Apex Court on the Maharashtra political crisis and the direction issued by it to the Speaker to decide the disqualification petitions within a reasonable time.

The bench said, the Speaker has to honour the dignity of the Supreme Court and abide by its verdict.