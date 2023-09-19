10 killed as heavy rains affects normal life in many parts of Rajasthan

AMN

Heavy rains have affected normal life in some districts of Rajasthan. Rain-related incidents claimed 10 lives in the last 48 hours in Banswara district. Extremally heavy rainfall has been recorded in Dungarpur district in the last 24 hours. Apart from this, heavy to very heavy rainfall has also been recorded at some places in Pali, Pratapgarh, Sirohi, Udaipur, and Banswara districts.



Rivers and drains are in spate in many districts of the State and normal life has been affected due to heavy rain. Crops have also been damaged in some districts. Electricity supply has been affected in many villages of the Banswara division. Rail traffic has also been affected. North Western Railway has canceled four train services. The Met Department has today issued an alert of extremely heavy rain at isolated places in Udaipur, Sirohi, Jalore, and Pali districts while heavy rain at isolated places in Dungarpur, Rajsamand, Barmer, and Jodhpur districts.