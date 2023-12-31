इंडियन आवाज़     31 Dec 2023 12:12:42      انڈین آواز

Savita to lead 18-member Indian Women’s team at Hockey Olympic Qualifiers

Published On:

Harpal Singh Bedi 

New Delhi, 30th December: Ace goalkeeper Savita was on Saturday retained captain of the 18-member Indian Women’ Team for the Hockey Olympic Qualifiers scheduled to be held in Ranchi from 13th to 19th January. 

The squad will take the field with the aim to finish as one of the top three teams in the competition and secure qualification for the Paris  Olympics.

India have been placed in Pool B, along with New Zealand, Italy, and the United States. While, Germany, Japan, Chile, and the Czech Republic will battle it out in Pool A. I

India will open their campaign against the United States on the 13th January, followed by a match against New Zealand on the 14th January, and they will go up against Italy in the last Pool B match on the 16th January.

The team comprises goalkeepers, Savita and Bichu Devi Kharibam while, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, and Monika have been named as defenders in the squad.

Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Sonika, Jyoti, and Beauty Dungdung will feature in the midfield. Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, and Vandana Katariya will lead the line as forwards.

. Veteran Vandana Katariya, who recently became the first-ever women player from India to complete 300 caps, has been named as Savita’s deputy for the all-important tournament.

Speaking on the team selection,  Chief Coach Janneke Schopman said, “The Hockey Olympic Qualifiers is an important tournament on our Paris  Olympics journey. 

” It is imperative that we live up to expectations and all the players in the squad are working to secure qualification. After careful consideration, we have chosen a well-balanced team with immense skill and experience in all departments.” 

“Also, Savita and Vandana have faced high-pressure situations numerous times in their career so far, they are well equipped to guide the rest of the team as the Captain and Vice Captain.” she added 

