2023 a Silver year for Indian Men’s hockey

Harpal Singh Bedi

It was disappointing opening and closing of 2023 for Indian men’s hockey as they put up a poor show and again failed to take advantage of being hosts of the World Cup at Bhubaneswar-Rourkela in January and closed by finishing fourth in five nation tournament at Valencia. However, in between the Harmanpreet Singh-led side managed to turn things around with stellar performances in the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai and a Gold medal at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, ending a 9-year wait to stand on top of the podium. “Looking back, it has been a remarkable year for us. I was not part of the team that won the Gold medal at the Asian Games in 2014 and it was always a dream to win the Asian Games. We trained the entire year with a singular aim to bag a direct qualification for the Paris Olympics and it feels surreal to have achieved this historic result,” asserted Harmanpreet

The captain was of the view that the World Cup debacle tested the team’s character. “Bouncing back from a disappointing show in the World Cup was never easy. But we had to regroup and recover from this outing. I think looking back, the team has shown immense character and dignity to overcome the heartbreak of not doing well in the World Cup at home,”

India returned to Odisha after the World Cup, with a bang, when they beat reigning world Champions Germany and higher ranked Australia in the Hockey Pro League matches held in March. Though it was a mixed season for the men in blue in Pro League, as they finished in third place, Harmanpreet,who had a memorable year – for being one the highest goal scorers in the pro league ,maintain that it set pace for the team’s success in the continental championships.

“I think beating Germany at home during the Pro League and also doing well against Australia, in a way reinstated our confidence. Personally, for me, I felt like I had found my rhythm back in drag flick,” he said.

In August, India stamped their dominance in Asia by bagging the honours at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai – only weeks prior to the 19th Asian Games, bringing fans much cheer and joy. “I think the moment we beat Malaysia in the Final of the Asian Champions Trophy, the expectations that we will bag the Gold in the Asian Games went up not just for our fans but also within the team. But it was important for us to not get ahead of ourselves,” .

In September, India came up with one of their best campaigns in a major multi-discipline event. They were clinical in their performance, dominant in every game and played like a champion squad – leaving their opponents wanting in every match. India beat Japan 5-1 in the Final to clinch the Gold, beat a resurgent Korea 5-3 in the Semi-Final, and remained unbeaten in the Pool stage with thumping victories against Uzbekistan (16-0), Singapore (16-1), Pakistan (10-2), Bangladesh (12-0) and Japan (4-2).

“As a team, we knew that winning the Asian Games would be ideal for our preparations to change the colour of the medal in the Paris Olympics. It has given us almost a year to prepare and be our best. Some of them asked if we would get complacent and satisfied after winning Asian Games Gold, if anything, it has only made us more eager and determined to stand on the podium again in Paris,” Harmanpreet added. However, it was at Valencia in the last month of the year that India suffered their big defeat in recent years when they lost to Belgium 2-7,they also went down to Spain 0-1 and Germany 2-3 before eking out a hard-fought 5-4 win over France in their last outing